Columbus Circle Investors Sells 1,857 Shares of Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK)

Columbus Circle Investors cut its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $5,139,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,208,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 32.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) traded down 0.75% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.20. 137,539 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $15.00 billion. Mohawk Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.56 and a 12 month high of $216.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.95.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.04. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries Inc. will post $12.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MHK. Bank of America Corp. began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co. began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.64.

In other news, Director Cock Frans Georges De bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chistopher Wellborn sold 7,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,985,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a flooring manufacturer that creates products for residential and commercial spaces around the world. The Company’s manufacturing and distribution processes provide carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and vinyl flooring. It operates in three segments: Global Ceramic, which designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets a line of ceramic tile, porcelain tile and natural stone products; Flooring North America (Flooring NA), which designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets carpet, laminate, carpet pad, rugs, hardwood and vinyl, including LVT, in a range of colors, textures and patterns, and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW), which designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets laminate, hardwood flooring, roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboard, chipboards and vinyl flooring products.

