Columbus Circle Investors Boosts Stake in Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC)

Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Vulcan Materials Co. (NYSE:VMC) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,288 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $12,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $225,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 33.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.8% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Magee Thomson Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials Co. (NYSE:VMC) traded down 0.46% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.95. 497,344 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.85 and a 200-day moving average of $118.92. Vulcan Materials Co. has a 52-week low of $78.83 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Co. will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Sunday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks Inc. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider David J. Grayson sold 2,121 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $251,317.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,621.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company is a producer of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company has four segments organized around its principal product lines: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Company operates approximately 344 aggregates facilities.

