Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $4,647,000 Position in General Electric Co. (GE)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC maintained its stake in General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,881 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. General Electric accounts for 0.8% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 85.8% in the second quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 391,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after buying an additional 180,923 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 70.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 79,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 48.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) traded down 0.63% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.70. 18,885,634 shares of the company traded hands. General Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. General Electric had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric Co. will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. set a $34.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Vetr raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.83 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a $28.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.28.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.24 per share, with a total value of $1,462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,248,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,751,637.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

