Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $2,509,000 Stake in Clorox Co. (CLX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC maintained its stake in Clorox Co. (NYSE:CLX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,042 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 77,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Clorox by 13.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,728,000 after buying an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 14.3% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 196,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,174,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Clorox by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,371,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,043,000 after buying an additional 96,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in Clorox by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 163,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,645,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox Co. (NYSE:CLX) traded down 1.32% on Wednesday, hitting $120.32. 1,019,928 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.32. Clorox Co. has a 1-year low of $111.24 and a 1-year high of $140.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day moving average is $125.53.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 250.82% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clorox Co. will post $5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.26%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/clifford-swan-investment-counsel-llc-has-2509000-stake-in-clorox-co-clx/1135022.html.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down from $121.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.90 per share, with a total value of $574,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co. (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.