Clark Estates Inc. NY Continues to Hold Position in USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA)

Clark Estates Inc. NY held its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences Inc. (NYSE:USNA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 30.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $242,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 467.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences Inc. (NYSE:USNA) traded down 1.81% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,426 shares. USANA Health Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.76.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.27. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business earned $254.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences Inc. will post $4.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

In related news, Director Myron W. Wentz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $1,228,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron W. Wentz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.99, for a total transaction of $1,239,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures science-based nutritional and personal care products. It operates as a direct selling company in approximately two geographic regions: Americas and Europe, and Asia Pacific, which includes approximately three sub-regions: Southeast Asia Pacific, Greater China and North Asia.

