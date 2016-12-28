Citigroup Inc. Reiterates Buy Rating for Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $68.00. Citigroup Inc.’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DKS. Argus lifted their target price on Dick’s Sporting Goods from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Vetr cut Dick’s Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. upgraded Dick’s Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.74.

Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) traded down 1.54% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,194 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73. Dick’s Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $62.88.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Dick’s Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dick’s Sporting Goods will post $3.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dick’s Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Citigroup Inc. Reiterates Buy Rating for Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/citigroup-inc-reiterates-buy-rating-for-dicks-sporting-goods-inc-dks/1134982.html.

In other news, EVP Lauren R. Hobart sold 24,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $1,403,676.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $877,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,945.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 9,812 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 10.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, as well as e-commerce Websites at www.DICKS.com, www.golfgalaxy.com, www.fieldandstreamshop.com and www.caliastudio.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.