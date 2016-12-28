Citigroup Inc. (C) Stake Increased by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Citigroup by 6.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,083,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,341,000 after buying an additional 738,298 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Citigroup by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 750,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,802,000 after buying an additional 62,012 shares during the period. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 63,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 69,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) traded down 1.72% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.04. 17,013,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $61.30. The company has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company earned $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post $4.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.20 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.87.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

