Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) Position Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,684 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corp. were worth $37,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Corp. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Corp. by 201.8% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Corp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Corp. by 107.1% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Corp. by 40.5% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CINF) traded down 0.21% on Wednesday, hitting $76.41. The stock had a trading volume of 29,431 shares. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average is $74.59. Cincinnati Financial Corp. has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $79.60.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm earned $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Cincinnati Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corp. will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Cincinnati Financial Corp.’s payout ratio is 49.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial Corp. in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director David P. Osborn bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.44 per share, with a total value of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,191.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald J. Doyle, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $230,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,374.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of property casualty insurance marketed through independent insurance agencies in over 40 states. It operates through five segments: Commercial lines insurance, Personal lines insurance, Excess and surplus lines insurance, Life insurance and Investments.

