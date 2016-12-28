Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Cheniere Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

In related news, insider Jack A. Fusco purchased 37,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,893.71. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 359,328 shares in the company, valued at $14,563,563.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 11,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $467,989.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,678.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 77.2% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.6% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) opened at 41.98 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61. The stock’s market cap is $9.61 billion.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business earned $465.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 604.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post ($2.21) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/cheniere-energy-inc-lng-given-consensus-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages/1134391.html.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is an energy company primarily engaged in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. The Company operates through two segments: LNG terminal business and LNG and natural gas marketing business The Company owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana through its ownership interest in and management agreements with Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.