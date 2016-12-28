CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 890 Shares of General Mills Inc. (GIS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in General Mills by 6.7% in the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) traded down 0.50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,510 shares. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $72.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average is $65.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills Inc. will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

