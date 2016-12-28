CenterState Banks Inc. (CSFL) Stake Increased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in CenterState Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,735 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in CenterState Banks were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSFL. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of CenterState Banks by 9,392.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,446,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,650,000 after buying an additional 1,431,417 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CenterState Banks during the second quarter worth $6,817,000. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CenterState Banks by 217.3% in the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 619,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 424,621 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterState Banks during the second quarter worth $5,878,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of CenterState Banks during the second quarter worth $5,312,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterState Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:CSFL) traded up 0.35% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,261 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.75. CenterState Banks Inc. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $25.83.

CenterState Banks (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterState Banks had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, analysts predict that CenterState Banks Inc. will post $1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. CenterState Banks’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSFL shares. Stephens raised CenterState Banks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterState Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

In other CenterState Banks news, insider John C. Corbett sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $242,083.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Bingham sold 6,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $174,169.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,332.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

CenterState Banks Company Profile

CenterState Banks, Inc (CSFL) is a bank holding company, which owns CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. (CSB or the Bank) and a non-bank subsidiary, R4ALL, Inc (R4ALL). The Company’s basic services include demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, cash management, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, travelers’ checks, cashier’s checks, domestic collections, savings bonds, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail and by Internet.

