Catabasis Pharmaceuticls Inc. (CATB) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticls Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticls in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticls from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticls (NASDAQ:CATB) opened at 3.80 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $70.88 million. Catabasis Pharmaceuticls has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticls (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticls will post ($2.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATB. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticls during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticls by 90.9% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 387,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 184,700 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticls during the second quarter worth $102,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticls during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticls during the third quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticls Company Profile
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics based on its Safely Metabolized And Rationally Targeted (SMART), a linker drug discovery platform. The SMART linker drug discovery platform enables to engineer product candidates that can modulate multiple targets in a disease.
