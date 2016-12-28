Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,879 Shares of The Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 18.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,780,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,393,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,593,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 430.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,156,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $210,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,646 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 282.4% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 886,207 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) traded down 0.83% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.30. 5,178,645 shares of the stock traded hands. The Walt Disney Co. has a 12-month low of $86.25 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.02 and its 200 day moving average is $96.63. The firm has a market cap of $165.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.22.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm earned $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Co. will post $5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from The Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.71. The Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Cos. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Vetr raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.04 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen and Company set a $90.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.69.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.61, for a total value of $96,764.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,184.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 19,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,425,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

