Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Hold Rating for Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN)

Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.88% from the stock’s previous close.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) opened at 52.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.22. Seattle Genetics has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The company’s market capitalization is $7.41 billion.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company earned $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post ($0.95) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 14,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $787,040.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren S. Cline sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), comprising an anti-CD30 monoclonal antibody attached by a protease-cleavable linker to a microtubule disrupting agent, monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE).

