Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in The Finish Line Inc. (FINL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in The Finish Line Inc. (NASDAQ:FINL) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Finish Line were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in The Finish Line by 15.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Finish Line by 30.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Finish Line by 1.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Societe Generale acquired a new stake in The Finish Line during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in The Finish Line by 60.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

The Finish Line Inc. (NASDAQ:FINL) traded down 3.20% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,125 shares. The Finish Line Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86. The company’s market cap is $771.33 million.

The Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company earned $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.61 million. The Finish Line had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The Finish Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Finish Line Inc. will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. The Finish Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FINL. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of The Finish Line in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Finish Line in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna lowered The Finish Line from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.67 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley lowered The Finish Line to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on The Finish Line in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

In other The Finish Line news, Director Norman H. Gurwitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $67,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,658.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Finish Line Company Profile

Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company operates two retail divisions: the Finish Line and JackRabbit brands. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories. The Company operates approximately 590 Finish Line stores, which average over 5,550 square feet, in approximately 40 United States’ states and Puerto Rico.

