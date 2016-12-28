Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Maintains Stake in United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board maintained its position in United Microelectronics Corp. (NYSE:UMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,527,559 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in United Microelectronics Corp. were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMC. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Corp. during the second quarter valued at $8,127,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Corp. during the second quarter valued at $2,531,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Corp. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,200,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,119,000 after buying an additional 1,103,516 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Corp. by 34.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,266,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 838,886 shares during the period. Finally, Analytic Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Corp. during the second quarter valued at $1,194,000. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Microelectronics Corp. (NYSE:UMC) remained flat at $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 950,030 shares of the company were exchanged. United Microelectronics Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Microelectronics Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

About United Microelectronics Corp.

United Microelectronics Corporation is a global semiconductor foundry that provides technology and manufacturing for applications spanning various sectors of the integrated circuit (IC) industry. The Company operates through two segments: wafer fabrication and new business. The primary operating activity of the Company’s wafer fabrication segment is the manufacture of chips to the design specifications of its customers by using its own processes and techniques.

