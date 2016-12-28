Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE:CPB) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $22,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 42.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE:CPB) traded up 0.388% on Wednesday, hitting $60.725. The stock had a trading volume of 245,494 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.536 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup Co. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $67.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average is $58.72.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup Co. will post $3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Wells Fargo & Co. set a $59.50 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 4th. TheStreet downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $55.00 price objective on Campbell Soup and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

In other Campbell Soup news, SVP Carlos Barroso sold 1,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $60,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Carolan sold 2,400 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $130,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,215.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.

