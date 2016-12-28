Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE) Shares Bought by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:CPE) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,216,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823,844 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $34,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $8,755,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $9,237,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $1,912,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $8,723,000.

Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:CPE) traded up 0.32% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.77. 398,654 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $2.54 billion. Callon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $18.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 122.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum Co. will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. FBR & Co set a $20.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.84 price target for the company. KLR Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.16.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on unconventional, onshore, oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and the Midland Basin.

