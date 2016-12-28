California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 205,600 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,332,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 205,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Medtronic PLC were worth $287,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Medtronic PLC by 35.2% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic PLC by 44.5% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic PLC by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Medtronic PLC by 22.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) opened at 71.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.31. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $89.27. The company has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Medtronic PLC had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post $4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Medtronic PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Vetr lowered Medtronic PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.28 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Medtronic PLC from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on Medtronic PLC from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. dropped their price target on Medtronic PLC from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.19.

In related news, Director James T. Lenehan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.27 per share, for a total transaction of $146,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pozen bought 13,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,048.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic PLC

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

