Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Knoll Capital Management LP bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hollencrest Securities LLC bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 20,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/caladrius-biosciences-inc-clbs-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts/1134788.html.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) traded down 1.6081% on Wednesday, reaching $2.9124. 47,693 shares of the company were exchanged. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.46. Caladrius Biosciences had a negative net margin of 183.36% and a negative return on equity of 270.38%. Equities analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post ($5.06) EPS for the current year.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, formerly NeoStem, Inc, through its subsidiary, PCT, LLC, a Caladrius Company (PCT), provides development and manufacturing services to the cell therapy industry (which includes cell-based gene therapy). PCT specializes in cell and cell-based gene therapies. PCT offers development and manufacturing capabilities, quality systems, cell and tissue processing, logistics, storage and distribution and engineering solutions to clients with therapeutic candidates at all stages of development.

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.