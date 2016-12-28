Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Stake Increased by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,169 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 14.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 73.5% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) traded down 2.20% on Wednesday, reaching $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 504,803 shares. Cal-Maine Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $55.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The firm earned $253.50 million during the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods Inc. will post ($0.85) EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vetr cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

