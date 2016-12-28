CAE Inc. (CAE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CAE. Royal Bank Of Canada cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. RBC Capital Markets cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC cut CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) opened at 13.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. CAE has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $14.89.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. CAE had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company earned $635.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. CAE’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0599 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CAE’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CAE by 6.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CAE by 7.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 1.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 8.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CAE by 38.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc provides training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. The Company designs and integrates training solutions. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Company provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance and ground personnel in commercial, business and helicopter aviation, a range of flight simulation training devices, as well as ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

