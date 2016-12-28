Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Position Raised by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 736.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,171,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031,362 shares during the period. Brookdale Senior Living accounts for approximately 1.9% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $20,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKD. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth $151,000. Janus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth $168,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth $170,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth $187,000.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) traded down 0.92% on Wednesday, hitting $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 606,645 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. The company’s market cap is $2.39 billion. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $19.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/brookdale-senior-living-inc-bkd-position-raised-by-monarch-partners-asset-management-llc/1134733.html.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKD. TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. RBC Capital Markets cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America Corp. cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.65 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. cut Brookdale Senior Living from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

In related news, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,384.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc is engaged in the operation of senior living communities in the United States. The Company has five segments: Retirement Centers; Assisted Living; CCRCs-Rental; Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. Its Retirement Centers segment includes owned or leased communities that are designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.