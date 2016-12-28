Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Gabelli reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Thursday. Gabelli analyst M. Paige now expects that the firm will earn $3.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.95. Gabelli also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2019 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

WGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/brokers-offer-predictions-for-winnebago-industries-inc-s-fy2018-earnings-wgo/1135083.html.

Shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) traded down 2.87% on Monday, reaching $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 563,535 shares. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.05.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Fisher acquired 3,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $392,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

