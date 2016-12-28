Brokerages Set Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) PT at $54.03

Shares of Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage Corp. in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.33 target price on shares of Monster Beverage Corp. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna set a $41.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Monster Beverage Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.62 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) opened at 45.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $124.81. Monster Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company earned $788 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.90 million. Monster Beverage Corp. had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp. will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/brokerages-set-monster-beverage-corp-mnst-pt-at-54-03/1134450.html.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp. during the second quarter valued at $252,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp. during the second quarter valued at $895,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp. by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp. during the second quarter valued at $51,110,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage Corp.

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.