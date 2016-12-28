Shares of Luminex Corp. (NASDAQ:LMNX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminex Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Avondale Partners assumed coverage on shares of Luminex Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set Luminex Corp. (LMNX) Price Target at $22.80” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/brokerages-set-luminex-corp-lmnx-price-target-at-22-80/1134424.html.

Shares of Luminex Corp. (NASDAQ:LMNX) opened at 20.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.53. Luminex Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

Luminex Corp. (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. Luminex Corp. had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Luminex Corp.’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminex Corp. will post $0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nachum Shamir bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $109,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,282.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harriss T. Currie bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Numeric Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminex Corp. by 1,251.0% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 309,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 286,306 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminex Corp. by 50.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 799,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after buying an additional 268,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Luminex Corp. by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,282,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,589,000 after buying an additional 267,998 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Luminex Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,729,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminex Corp. by 16.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,819,000 after buying an additional 229,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex Corp.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures and sells biological testing technologies with applications throughout the diagnostics, pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. The Company has a range of instruments using its xMAP technology, including its LUMINEX 100/200 systems offer 100-plex testing; the Company’s FLEXMAP 3D system is its high-throughput, 500-plex testing system, and its MAGPIX system provides 50-plex testing using imaging rather than flow cytometry.

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.