Shares of Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.66.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/brokerages-set-etsy-inc-etsy-target-price-at-15-66/1134413.html.

In other Etsy news, CFO Kristina Salen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,706 shares in the company, valued at $70,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 146,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $1,684,081.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 822,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,437,271.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 401.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,462,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,612,000 after buying an additional 1,970,739 shares during the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 571.8% in the third quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 2,104,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,047,000 after buying an additional 1,790,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 28.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,425,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after buying an additional 1,210,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 416.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after buying an additional 1,206,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 396.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,327,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,735,000 after buying an additional 1,060,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) opened at 12.18 on Friday. Etsy has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The company’s market capitalization is $1.35 billion.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $87.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc (Etsy) operates a marketplace to connect people around the both online and offline for making, selling and buying goods. The Company’s geographical segments include United States and International. The Company’s community includes Etsy sellers, Etsy buyers, wholesale partners, manufacturers and Etsy employees.

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.