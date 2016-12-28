Brokerages Set Centamin PLC (CEY) Price Target at $65.00

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 65 ($0.80).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CEY. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Centamin PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Numis Securities Ltd downgraded shares of Centamin PLC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centamin PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin PLC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) opened at 128.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 145.55. Centamin PLC has a one year low of GBX 61.55 and a one year high of GBX 183.90. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.48 billion.

About Centamin PLC

Centamin plc (Centamin) is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company operates in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The Company’s segment is the business of exploration and mining of precious metals. The Company’s principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine, which is jointly owned by the Company’s subsidiary, Pharaoh Gold Mines NL (PGM), and Egyptian Mineral Resource Authority (EMRA) on approximately 50% equal basis.

