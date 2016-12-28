Brokerages Set AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) PT at $83.50

AptarGroup Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America Corp. lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) opened at 74.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average of $76.48. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $81.50.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm earned $590 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.53%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that AptarGroup will post $3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen J. Hagge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $2,262,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,628,400.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 627,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 172,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 381,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after buying an additional 83,504 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 14.5% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 450,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,642,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 159,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located in North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

