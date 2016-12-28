Brokerages Set $1.70 Target Price for Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI)

Shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $1.70 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Superior Drilling Products an industry rank of 57 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SDPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wunderlich reduced their target price on Superior Drilling Products from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) traded up 5.0763% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.2399. The stock had a trading volume of 21,493 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. The company’s market capitalization is $18.65 million. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.72.

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Superior Drilling Products will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 1,725,889 shares of Superior Drilling Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $1,449,746.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

