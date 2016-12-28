Brokerages Expect Braskem SA (BAK) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Braskem SA (NYSE:BAK) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Braskem SA’s rating score has improved by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $22.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.60 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Braskem SA an industry rank of 162 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Braskem SA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Braskem SA in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem SA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Braskem SA during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Braskem SA during the third quarter valued at $126,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Braskem SA during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Braskem SA during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Braskem SA during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA (NYSE:BAK) opened at 20.34 on Friday. Braskem SA has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85.

Braskem SA Company Profile

Braskem SA produces thermoplastic resins. The Company’s segments are Basic petrochemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, the United States and Europe, and Chemical distribution. It is also engaged in the import and export of chemicals, petrochemicals and fuels, the production, supply and sale of utilities such as steam, water, compressed air, industrial gases, the provision of industrial services, and the production, supply and sale of electric energy.

