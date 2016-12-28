Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,508 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific Corp. were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Boston Scientific Corp. by 11.6% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Boston Scientific Corp. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Boston Scientific Corp. by 17.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Boston Scientific Corp. by 49.5% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Corp. during the second quarter valued at $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX) traded down 0.64% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.62. 3,542,176 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.92 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Scientific Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85.

Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Boston Scientific Corp. had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm earned $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Boston Scientific Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corp. will post $1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Boston Scientific Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.82 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific Corp. from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific Corp. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Pratt sold 26,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $547,348.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific Corp.

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven core businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Interventions (PI), Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM), Electrophysiology (EP), Endoscopy, Urology and Pelvic Health, and Neuromodulation.

