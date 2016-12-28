Boston Advisors LLC Sells 29,560 Shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD)

Boston Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,560 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,841,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,245,000 after buying an additional 449,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,027,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,886,000 after buying an additional 32,628 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 12.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,876,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,034,000 after buying an additional 538,451 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,556,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,974,000 after buying an additional 309,154 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,883,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,020,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) traded down 0.23% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,172,137 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.64. Starwood Property Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $23.46.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.75 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 40.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust Inc. will post $2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STWD. Bank of America Corp. cut Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

