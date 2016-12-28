Boston Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG)

Boston Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Employers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,565 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Employers Holdings were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Employers Holdings by 42.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Employers Holdings by 4.5% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Employers Holdings by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Employers Holdings by 47.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Employers Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Employers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EIG) traded up 0.64% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.35. 137,478 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.97. Employers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24.

Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Employers Holdings had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings Inc. will post $2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Employers Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

In related news, EVP Ann W. Nelson sold 20,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $613,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen V. Festa sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc is a holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries, the Company provides workers’ compensation insurance coverage to select, small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The Company provides workers’ compensation insurance under a statutory system wherein employers are required to provide coverage for their employees’ medical, disability, vocational rehabilitation, and/or death benefit costs for work-related injuries or illnesses.

