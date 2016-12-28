Boston Advisors LLC Has $5,580,000 Stake in Timken Co. (TKR)

Boston Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Timken Co. (NYSE:TKR) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,615 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at $125,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 75.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at $140,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Timken by 12.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Timken Co. (NYSE:TKR) traded down 1.72% on Wednesday, reaching $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,969 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. Timken Co. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Timken had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business earned $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Timken Co. will post $1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Boston Advisors LLC Has $5,580,000 Stake in Timken Co. (TKR)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/boston-advisors-llc-has-5580000-stake-in-timken-co-tkr/1134913.html.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, chain and related products and offers a spectrum of power system rebuild and repair services around the world. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Industries, which offers bearings, seals, lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chain, augers and related products and maintenance services, and Process Industries, which provides industrial bearings and assemblies, power transmission components such as gears and gearboxes, couplings, seals, lubricants, chains and related products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Co. (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.