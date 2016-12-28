Boston Advisors LLC Has $5,417,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co. (CHD)

Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE:CHD) by 97.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight Co. were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co. during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 28.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co. during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 266.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE:CHD) traded down 1.95% on Wednesday, reaching $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,188 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. Church & Dwight Co. has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $53.68.

Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm earned $870.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.83 million. Church & Dwight Co. had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co. will post $1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Church & Dwight Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Church & Dwight Co. in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Church & Dwight Co. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group restated a “positive” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Church & Dwight Co. in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Church & Dwight Co. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC cut their price target on Church & Dwight Co. to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Dierker bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $44,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.43 per share, with a total value of $222,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 95,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,347.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight Co.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, which includes consumer products, as well as other household and personal care products; Consumer International, which markets a range of personal care products, household and over-the-counter products in international markets, and Specialty Products Division (SPD), a producer of sodium bicarbonate.

