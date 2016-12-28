Bodycote Plc (BYPLF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote Plc (NASDAQ:BYPLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Bodycote Plc (NASDAQ:BYPLF) remained flat at $7.92 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 17.56. Bodycote Plc has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $8.78.

