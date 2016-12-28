BlackRock Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in EPR Properties (EPR)

BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $17,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) traded down 0.68% on Wednesday, reaching $69.96. The company had a trading volume of 118,048 shares. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.68.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.35 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 46.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post $3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jan 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.68%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BlackRock Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in EPR Properties (EPR)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/blackrock-investment-management-llc-increases-stake-in-epr-properties-epr/1134755.html.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. FBR & Co set a $80.00 price target on EPR Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 1,472 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $104,659.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,276.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Brown purchased 1,907 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.64 per share, for a total transaction of $128,989.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (EPR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s investment portfolio includes entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Company’s Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.