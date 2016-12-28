BlackRock Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL)

BlackRock Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $17,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,112,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,804,000 after buying an additional 57,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,188,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 592,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,903,000 after buying an additional 66,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 28.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,836,000 after buying an additional 81,955 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,296,000 after buying an additional 18,736 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) traded down 0.45% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.22. 45,022 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.41. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $175.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.62.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.17. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $710 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. will post $8.30 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBRL. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.94.

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 2,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sandra B. Cochran sold 30,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $4,921,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,274.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc is engaged in the operation and development of the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept (Cracker Barrel). The Company’s segments include Restaurant and Retail. As of September 19, 2016, the Company operated 640 Cracker Barrel stores in 43 states. The format of its stores consists of a rustic old country-store design offering a restaurant menu that features home-style country food and a range of decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts and toys, apparel, cookware and foods.

