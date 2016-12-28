BlackRock Group LTD Has $65,716,000 Position in Workday Inc. (WDAY)

BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in Workday were worth $65,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,269,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,509,000 after buying an additional 577,294 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Workday by 3.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,152,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,773,000 after buying an additional 172,572 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Workday by 37.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 637,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,451,000 after buying an additional 172,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Workday by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,751,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,478,000 after buying an additional 143,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Workday by 80.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 294,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter.

Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) opened at 68.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average of $81.80. The firm’s market cap is $13.69 billion. Workday Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.32 and a 52-week high of $93.35.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter. Workday had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday Inc. will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $93.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Northland Securities cut shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, December 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.76.

In other news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $533,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael A. Stankey sold 78,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $5,266,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. It operates in the cloud applications segment.

