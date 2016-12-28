BlackRock Fund Advisors Has $172,495,000 Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)

BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $172,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) opened at 57.435 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $55.59. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $59.62. The stock’s market cap is $4.89 billion.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company earned $292.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.89 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 20.03% and a positive return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post $3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.23%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/blackrock-fund-advisors-has-172495000-position-in-national-fuel-gas-co-nfg/1134652.html.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFG. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.