BlackRock Advisors LLC Buys 75,338 Shares of Invacare Corp. (IVC)

BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Invacare Corp. (NYSE:IVC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invacare Corp. were worth $13,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Invacare Corp. by 108.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Invacare Corp. by 39.9% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invacare Corp. during the second quarter valued at $2,582,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invacare Corp. during the second quarter valued at $6,796,000. Finally, DIAM Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invacare Corp. by 80.7% in the second quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invacare Corp. (NYSE:IVC) traded down 2.115% on Wednesday, hitting $12.725. 53,643 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. Invacare Corp. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $18.27. The company’s market cap is $412.98 million.

Invacare Corp. (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. Invacare Corp. had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $268.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Invacare Corp. will post ($1.25) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Invacare Corp.’s payout ratio is -5.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IVC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invacare Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invacare Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

In other news, Chairman Matthew E. Monaghan bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 145,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,957. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Corp. Company Profile

Invacare Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. The Company’s geographical segments are Europe; North America, which includes North America/Home Medical Equipment (North America/HME) and Institutional Products Group (IPG) segments, and Asia/Pacific.

