Best Buy’s (BBY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Vetr raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.59 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America Corp. raised shares of Best Buy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.15 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.66.

Shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) traded down 2.32% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,635,442 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The company earned $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post $3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

In other Best Buy news, SVP Paula Baker sold 6,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $286,644.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,667 shares in the company, valued at $404,748.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $32,757,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,078,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3,138.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 552,154 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $16,896,000 after buying an additional 535,106 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,741 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 193,576 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 255,510 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents or using its Websites or mobile applications. It operates through two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment consists of the operations in all states, districts and territories of the United States, under various brand names, including Best Buy, bestbuy.com, Best Buy Mobile, Best Buy Direct, Best Buy Express, Geek Squad, Magnolia Home Theater, and Pacific Kitchen and Home.

