Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Facebook Inc. (FB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,487 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.6% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Facebook by 41.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,131,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,786,244,000 after buying an additional 9,686,624 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,483,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,940,195,000 after buying an additional 3,400,653 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 73.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $508,745,000 after buying an additional 1,884,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $206,083,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) traded down 0.92% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.92. 11,985,221 shares of the stock were exchanged. Facebook Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.37 and a 52 week high of $133.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.98 and a 200-day moving average of $122.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The social networking company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Facebook had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook Inc. will post $4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/beese-fulmer-investment-management-inc-raises-stake-in-facebook-inc-fb/1134900.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Bank of America Corp. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 26th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on Facebook from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.45 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 370,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $47,500,893.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $12,823,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,036,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,250,813.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc builds products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. The Company enables people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and other activities. Its products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook is a mobile application and Website that enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.