Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,155 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 103.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 798.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 31.1% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) traded down 1.05% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,320 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.71.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post $4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

WARNING: “Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/bed-bath-beyond-inc-bbby-shares-bought-by-rhumbline-advisers/1134828.html.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBBY. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Nomura set a $45.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.65.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is a retailer, which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond (BBB), Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat! (collectively, CTS), Harmon or Harmon Face Values (collectively, Harmon), buybuy BABY (Baby) and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus (collectively, Cost Plus World Market).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.