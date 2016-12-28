BB&T Securities LLC Sells 103 Shares of Alleghany Corp. (Y)

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Alleghany Corp. (NYSE:Y) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Alleghany Corp. were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of Y. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in Alleghany Corp. by 133.0% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 123,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,905,000 after buying an additional 70,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Alleghany Corp. during the second quarter worth about $27,766,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alleghany Corp. by 8.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 604,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,951,000 after buying an additional 46,129 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany Corp. during the third quarter worth about $23,409,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alleghany Corp. by 26.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,587,000 after buying an additional 42,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alleghany Corp. (NYSE:Y) traded down 1.05% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $605.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,875 shares. Alleghany Corp. has a 12 month low of $446.50 and a 12 month high of $617.35. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $583.49 and a 200 day moving average of $543.33.

Alleghany Corp. (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $2.35. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.43 million. Alleghany Corp. had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alleghany Corp. will post $27.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alleghany Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $648.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Alleghany Corp. Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company owns and manages operating subsidiaries and investments, which are involved in the property and casualty reinsurance and insurance. The Company operates through two segments: reinsurance and insurance. The Company’s reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty reinsurance operations conducted by the Company’s subsidiary, Transatlantic Holdings, Inc (TransRe), and its reinsurance operating subsidiaries.

