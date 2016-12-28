Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $29,714,000 Position in Community Bank System Inc. (CBU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 617,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $29,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 12.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,039,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,137,000 after buying an additional 231,450 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 5.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3,133.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU) traded down 0.10% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.18. 10,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Community Bank System Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.08.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company earned $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.96 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Bank System Inc. will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Community Bank System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $254,149.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward S. Mucenski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,169.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns two subsidiaries: Community Bank, N.A. (CBNA or the Bank) and Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc (BPAS). It operates in three segments: banking, employee benefit services, and All Other. The Banking segment provides lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal enterprises.

