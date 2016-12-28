Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 342,539 Shares of Gentherm Inc. (THRM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gentherm Inc. (NASDAQ:THRM) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 940,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $29,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 10.9% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 146,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the period. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.1% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 64.6% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 85,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 33,435 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 20.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Inc. (NASDAQ:THRM) traded down 0.85% on Wednesday, reaching $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,838 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.96. Gentherm Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm earned $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc. will post $2.27 EPS for the current year.

THRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Roth Capital set a $31.00 price objective on Gentherm and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated (Gentherm) is a global technology company, which is engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of innovative thermal management technologies and automotive cable systems. The Company has two segments: Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment comprises Gentherm’s three geographic operating segments: North America, Europe and Asia.

