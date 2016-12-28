Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 14,969 Shares of Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $29,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 44.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 19.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,723,000 after buying an additional 178,700 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 265,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth about $526,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) traded down 0.32% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.14. 62,396 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.26. Papa John’s International Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $90.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.27.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 4,984.46%. The business earned $422.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International Inc. will post $2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

In other news, CEO John H. Schnatter sold 73,686 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $5,922,143.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,889,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,781,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John H. Schnatter sold 73,637 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $5,756,204.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,788,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,171,422.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. The Company operates restaurants under the trademark Papa John’s. It operates in five segments: domestic Company-owned restaurants, domestic commissaries, North America franchising, international operations, and all other business units.

