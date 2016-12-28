Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) opened at 9.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Bank of Commerce Holdings had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post $0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl L. Silberstein acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOCH. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings during the second quarter worth $415,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Bank of Commerce Holdings by 71.0% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 681,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 283,100 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Commerce Holdings by 36.0% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 247,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Commerce Holdings by 49.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 215,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of Commerce Holdings by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

About Bank of Commerce Holdings

Bank of Commerce Holdings (Holding Company) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce (Bank), which operates under two separate names (Redding Bank of Commerce and Sacramento Bank of Commerce). The Bank operates over four full service facilities in two diverse markets in Northern California.

